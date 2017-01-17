A filmmaking experience

Three young people from Hay River got a taste of moviemaking this month at a shoot in Fort Smith.

One of the three was Grace-Ann Nowdlak, who spent more than a week on the set of Three Feathers, a film being made into a movie by the South Slave Divisional Education Council based a graphic novel by writer Richard Van Camp being made into a movie.

“I was behind the scenes, sort of like a production assistant working mostly with the art department,” Nowdlak told The Hub in a telephone interview on Jan. 13. “We did a lot of switching the sets around, bringing out the props, cleaning up everything at the end of the day, and also we help with the fires and I always make sure there were fresh pots of coffee. Setting up the lunches for the cast and the crew when they were in-between sets, and running around basically bringing them anything they needed.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.