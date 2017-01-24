Canadian Rangers assessing interest on Hay River Reserve

There seems to be considerable interest in seeing the Canadian Rangers come to the Hay River Reserve.

A Jan. 18 information meeting by the Canadian Rangers and K’atlodeeche First Nation attracted what was generally agreed to be a very good turnout of about 20 people.

The concept is not to set up a new Canadian Rangers patrol on the Hay River Reserve but to establish one or two sections – made up of 10 Rangers each – of the existing Hay River patrol.

