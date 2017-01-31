Community garden raises fees

Hay River Community Garden has decided to raise its fees for the coming season.

“Normally we charge $20 for a plot if you get it before the end of March, and then $25,” said co-president Pat Burnstad. “This year, we’ve raised the price to $25 a plot, and $30 if you get it after March.”

Burnstad explained it is extremely difficult to get anybody to work in the garden.

“So what we decided to do was spend the extra money that we hopefully will get and pay maybe students or casual employees to just help us weed, cut the grass and that sort of thing,” she said.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.