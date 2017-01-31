Curlers exceed goals at nationals

A junior women’s curling team from Hay River had two goals heading into national championships as representatives of the NWT.

“Our goal was to win at least one game and keep scores close, and we won two games,” said skip Zoey Walsh.

The team – also featuring third Julie Squires-Rowe, second Nicole Griffiths and lead Katherine Lenoir of Enterprise – beat Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nunavut.

“We’re all pretty pleased with that,” said Walsh in a telephone interview with The Hub from Victoria, B.C., where the Canadian Junior Curling Championships were held from Jan. 21 to 29.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.