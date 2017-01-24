Going downhill fast for fun

There are apparently a large number of ways to go downhill on snow.

On Jan. 21 at a Family Sliding Day at the Bob McMeekin Chamber Park, youngsters were using an array of contractions to zoom down the riverbank and out onto the ice of the Hay River.

Inflatable inner tubes were provided by organizers, and families brought snow scooters, plastic sleds, snow racers, snowboards and more.

The event was presented by the recreation department of the Town of Hay River.

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION.