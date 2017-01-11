Hay River and other communities to meet to discuss co-operation

A special meeting will be held in Hay River this month to discuss opportunities for the town and other communities to work together.

The Jan. 20 meeting, which is the idea of Mayor Brad Mapes, is being organized by the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA).

“I’ve asked the government to kind of push together an idea where we can bring the South Slave communities and around to come and see how we can work together as communities,” the mayor told The Hub.

