Helped by a stranger

A Hay River man is singing the praises of Northern hospitality after being offered help by a complete stranger at the Yellowknife Airport just after Christmas.

Wayne Bennett said that he and his wife, Lenie, had landed in Yellowknife in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 on a flight from Calgary while returning from Victoria, B.C.

They had planned to stay at the airport overnight and wait the four or five hours until the first flight to Hay River later that morning.

However, that plan hit a snag.

“You cannot stay at the airport in Yellowknife overnight,” said Bennett. “I didn’t know this. We didn’t know it.”

Yellowknife Airport closes after the last flight of the night and opens two hours before the first flight departs in the morning.

