Long-time councillor resigns

After 16 years on town council, Mike Maher handed in his resignation on Dec. 28.

“It’s been coming for a while and it just was a good decision for me at this point,” he told The Hub.

Maher, who was the longest-serving member of the current council, explained his reasons for leaving are personal.

However, he did note that he has three young children and his wife is working full-time.

“So that adds a whole new dimension to the family,” he said. “There are only so many hours in a day.”

READ THE FULL STORY IN WEDNESDAY’S EDITION OR THURSDAY ONLINE.