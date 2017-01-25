No need to hibernate

The Winter Celebration is returning for a second year.

And organizer Dale Loutit, the recreation programmer with the Town of Hay River, says the one day of events – set for Feb. 4 – definitely has more activities than its first appearance last year.

Loutit said it’s an opportunity to get active and have fun in winter.

“It’s just to celebrate that,” she said. “What winter has to offer and all the fun things you can do in winter.”

Loutit explained that sometimes people need encouragement to get active in winter.

“Just get out there and enjoy winter because everybody hibernates more in the wintertime,” she said. “And you find that it’s hard to get out and find the motivation when you never have any sunlight to get out and be active.”

READ THE FULL STORY IN WEDNESDAY’S PRINT EDITION OR THURSDAY ONLINE.