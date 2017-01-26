Rec centre project starts to go up

Town council got a generally positive update on the project to rebuild the Don Stewart Recreation Centre at its Jan. 16 meeting.

“The project is going fairly well,” said Dale Johnson, project manager with Clark Builders. “Like any construction project, we had our hiccups. Our design is a bit behind where we’d like to see it. We’re pushing through fairly well.”

Johnson said the project lost about six weeks in the summer because of issues with the structural design although most of that time has been since made up.

“Right now, we’re about two weeks behind,” said Johnson.

The project manager added there is a plan to make up those two weeks.

“We intend to make up all remaining time in the pre-engineered building,” he said. “I don’t see any issues with that right now.”

Johnson said the estimated completion date for the project is Dec. 26.

“That’s us off site,” he said. “Understand there’s about three weeks in there for final cleanup and commissioning of the building. That 26th date isn’t a real date, obviously.”

Johnson told council the schedule will become clearer when various pieces of required work goes to tender for sub-trades.

“That schedule that you see is going to be much more detailed,” he said. “Right now, it’s still fairly broad because we can’t create the proper schedule without the trades that are going to be doing the work.”

Coun. Vince McKay asked when work was to begin on the actual structure and when it would be enclosed.

“The structure will start on the 19th,” replied Johnson, and the building did indeed start to rise late last week.

Johnson said the building is going to go up very fast but once that happens there will still be a lot of work left to do inside.

Speaking to The Hub late last week, Mayor Brad Mapes said he was pleased with the presentation by Johnson and that things look like they’re on a good schedule.

Mapes said it is nice to see the building going up, adding, “It will go up super fast.”