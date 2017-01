Snowshoeing under a full moon

A cold evening on Jan. 12 didn’t deter a dozen or so people from participating in another Full Moon Snowshoe.

They gathered at NWT Centennial Library and then headed out to a trail near West Channel for a walk through the woods.

The event – under a full moon in a clear sky – was organized by the recreation department of the Town of Hay River.

