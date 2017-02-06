Curling on the river

It can no longer be said that there has been no curling in Hay River this winter.

With the curling rink part of the ongoing rebuild of the Don Stewart Recreation Centre, there still has been no indoor curling in the traditional sense.

However on Feb. 4, curling was taken outdoors onto the Hay River.

Despite a bitter cold, some people showed up to throw curling rocks on a ‘rink’ created by Paul Delorey, who worked for five hours the night before to smooth the ice.

The curling was part of Winter Celebration presented by the Town of Hay River.

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.