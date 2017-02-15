DaRosa Cup on the way

A new indoor soccer tournament – for the futsal version of the game – will be held in Hay River in May.

But it’s not just another tournament.

There are a couple of things that make the Elks Futsal DaRosa Cup very special.

First of all, it’s a test tournament for next year’s Arctic Winter Games (AWG).

“What this will do is it will allow our community to run a big soccer tournament prior to the Arctic Winter Games and kind of test some of our capacity and test some of the things that we’re going to do for futsal in the Arctic Winter Games so that we can get ready for it,” said Shelley Maher, a volunteer with Elks youth soccer and the manager of athlete services with the 2018 South Slave AWG.

