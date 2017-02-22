Fatal housefire hits reserve

The chief coroner of the NWT said the remains of a reserve house fire victim are being sent to Edmonton for a postmortem examination.

“The remains have not been identified and, of course, that is something that we often see in fires,” said Cathy Menard on Feb. 17. “Identification is yet to be confirmed.”

One person died in a house fire on the Hay River Reserve on Feb. 15. and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Hay River Fire Department.

The identity of the deceased person had not been officially released as of late last week.

The chief coroner said official identification will be sometime this week. The Hub was unable to confirm the name of the person who died.

