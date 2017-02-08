GNWT aims to operate barge business

The GNWT owns the assets of the defunct Northern Transportation Company Ltd. (NTCL), and it now plans to operate those assets at least for this coming shipping season.

The Department of Public Works and Services (PWS) made that announcement on Feb. 2 at a public meeting of the legislative assembly’s Standing Committee on Priorities and Planning.

Paul Guy, the deputy minister of the department, told MLAs that, after purchasing the assets on Dec. 21, the department had to determine what it actually had in the way of assets before going out for a request for proposals (RFP) to find a private sector operator.

“We quickly realized it would be impossible to draft an RFP without having that basic information,” said Guy, explaining there was not sufficient time to do so.

The deputy minister also noted there was no guarantee an acceptable RFP would be received.

