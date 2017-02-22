Health minister says no evaluation method for on-the-land treatment

Almost three and a half years after the GNWT closed the Nats’ejee K’eh Treatment Centre on the Hay River Reserve – and replaced it partially with on-the-land programming – the government has no way to determine if those programs are effective.

“Bottom line is there’s a multiple range of programs that are out there, on-the-land programming being one,” said Health and Social Services Minister Glen Abernethy in the legislative assembly on Feb. 15. “We don’t currently have an evaluation mechanism to let us know or help us understand how effective these on-the-land programs are, but we’re currently working with a stakeholder group who is helping us design an evaluation program for on-the-land.”

