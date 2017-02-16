Library gets dozen free laptops

The Hay River public library’s ability to teach people about computers recently got a big helping hand.

At the end of January, NWT Centennial Library received a shipment of a dozen free laptop computers from a not-for-profit organization in Yellowknife called the Smart Communities Society.

“We’re going to be using them mostly for technology classes,” said Ernest Reid, an assistant librarian.

“Part of what I really want to use this library for is to empower people,” he said. “I want to really help them not just use the Internet, but contribute to the Internet, really understand the Internet. Don’t be a consumer of the Internet, but be an engaged Internet user, an Internet citizen.”

