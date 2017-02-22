Library opens doors to chess tournament

Everything will become black and white at NWT Centennial Library on March 19.

That’s black and white as in two opposing symbolic armies when the library hosts what it is calling its first-ever chess tournament.

“We’ve had library patrons suggest to us setting up chess boards or just having a drop-in chess time at the library, and that sort of led us to brainstorm and come up with the idea of a tournament,” said Christine Gyapay, the head librarian at NWT Centennial Library.

