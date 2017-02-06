Major hire for town

Later this month, Jim Darby will officially assume a new title as director of recreation and community services with the Town of Hay River.

And until April he will have another title – or more accurately rank – as a major in the British Army.

Darby explained that he served in the Royal Army Physical Training Corps.

“So my job was to keep the army fit,” he said. “Great job.”

That role in the British Army brought him to Cochrane, Alta., two years ago where he ran theBritish Army’s Adventurous Training Centre , which featured things like mountain biking, climbing, skiing, white-water rafting and dog sledding.

