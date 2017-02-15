MLA grills minister about no pedestrian crossing to hospital

The lack of a pedestrian crossing on Highway 2 in front of the new Hay River Regional Health Centre has been raised in the legislative assembly but cabinet says a solution is on the agenda.

Hay River North MLA Rocky (R.J.) Simpson told the legislature on Feb. 7 that the health centre was built with absolutely no safe pedestrian access.

“Everybody who has to walk to the hospital, including seniors and parents with young children, has to dart across the highway at a point where there are no pedestrian crossing signals, no crosswalk, and not even enough light cast on the highway from nearby streetlights to assure anyone that they’ll be seen,” he said. “If they manage to dodge the Super B’s and cross the highway safely, and luckily so far everyone has, then they’ll make their way onto a road with no shoulders and no sidewalk. From there, they have to traverse an uncontrolled railroad crossing and make their way further down the road with no sidewalks and through a parking lot before they finally reach safety. If they want to get home, they have to do the same thing again.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.