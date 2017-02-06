Old fire line upgraded

Hay River is now a bit more protected from wildfire.

That’s thanks to a project over the past couple of weeks to re-cut and straighten an old fire line that had grown over.

The upgraded line runs about 3.5 kilometres from the ballpark on the ILS Road all the way to the clearing for the new Hay River Regional Health Centre.

That places the line just to the north and west of the industrial area.

It is now about a 25-foot-wide line of defence should a wildfire approach Hay River from the west.

