Storyteller follows coffee beans from farm to mug

While she admittedly loves coffee, Natalie Campbell is planning to write a book about the economic hardships faced by small-scale coffee farmers in the faraway country of Kenya.

The book – a non-fiction travelogue – would tell the story of discovery by Campbell and trace coffee beans from the small farms of Nyeri County in the African country to her kitchen in Hay River.

“The reason I want to do this is I want to enlighten consumers about the plight of Kenyan coffee farmers,” she explained. “Basically, they’re growing some of the best coffee in the world and are living in extreme poverty.”

