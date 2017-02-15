What’s in a street name?

Town council is going to have its policy committee look into the idea of renaming streets in honour of longtime residents and families in Hay River.

Mayor Brad Mapes proposed the concept, which has been previously discussed over the years, at the Feb. 6 meeting of council.

“It’s a way to showcase our community and the people that we’ve got,” he said, adding it is also a way to remember former residents of the community.

“So I wanted to see if there’s any appetite for council to move forward and strike some type of a committee that could take it and start gathering the information, and bring it back to council probably sometime in June, if we do it,” he said.

