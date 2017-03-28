CF-18 to perform at air show

A touring air show set to make a stop in Hay River in July will feature at least six civilian aircraft, and one very special military plane – a fighter jet.

“I can confirm for you that we are excited to announce – and this is the first time that we’ve publicly stated it – that the CF-18 demonstration jet painted in the beautiful Canada 150 colours that will be revealed within about two weeks will be performing in Hay River,” said Nancy McClure, executive director and one of the founders of the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour 2017.

