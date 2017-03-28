Chief Sunrise students to launch book

March 27, 2017

Paul Bickford/NNSL photo
Displaying some of the original artwork created by a group of students at Chief Sunrise Education Centre to illustrate the book When I Was Little are Gary Bugghins, left; Diane Tourangeau, the school’s Slavey language instructor; Shalayna McArthur; and Dominyck Bugghins. The book is based on a story by Clara Lafferty, a late elder on the Hay River Reserve.

A group of students at Chief Sunrise Education Centre on the Hay River Reserve will be hosting a book launch on March 30.

The students – six still attending the school and two now attending classes in Hay River – created the illustrations for When I Was Little, an award-winning story based on the childhood of late elder Clara Lafferty.

The story has been published in three different versions to help promote aboriginal languages.

