Chief Sunrise students to launch book

A group of students at Chief Sunrise Education Centre on the Hay River Reserve will be hosting a book launch on March 30.

The students – six still attending the school and two now attending classes in Hay River – created the illustrations for When I Was Little, an award-winning story based on the childhood of late elder Clara Lafferty.

The story has been published in three different versions to help promote aboriginal languages.

