Diamond Jenness girls capture banner
photo courtesy of Christy Schwartz
Diamond Jenness Secondary School 19 and under senior girls’ basketball team were the 2017 Tier 2 Champions at the Senior Cager tournament in Yellowknife earlier this month. The team consists of, in the front row, from left, Madison McPhee, Riella Bordey, Kelly Haviolak and Morgan Pettipas. In the back row, from left, are Coach Fino Celestin, Bryn Hill, Brooklyn Boudreau, Madison Loutit, Sierra Balsillie, Megan Wood, Keisha Giroux, Tori Blake and Coach Heather Coakwell.
A girls’ team from Hay River returned home with a banner from the Senior Cager basketball tournament earlier this month in Yellowknife.
The 19 and under girls’ team from Diamond Jenness Secondary School won the Tier 2 banner in its division at the March 3 to 5 tournament, the largest basketball competition each year in the NWT.
