Diamond Jenness girls capture banner

A girls’ team from Hay River returned home with a banner from the Senior Cager basketball tournament earlier this month in Yellowknife.

The 19 and under girls’ team from Diamond Jenness Secondary School won the Tier 2 banner in its division at the March 3 to 5 tournament, the largest basketball competition each year in the NWT.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.