Grocery shopping in South Slavey

Some grocery stores in the South Slave have joined an effort to promote aboriginal languages.

Shopping in Two Worlds is an initiative of the South Slave Divisional Education Council to put aboriginal languages on tags identifying items in the grocery stores.

The tags, which include the aboriginal word for the food, an accompanying image and a scannable quick response (QR) code, slide in next to the pricing labels currently in grocery stores. Customers can download a free QR scanner on their smartphones to scan the new tags and hear the product name spoken aloud in Cree, Slavey or Chipewyan, depending on the language or languages spoken in their community.

