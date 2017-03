Hockey on the river

Hay River hosted its first hockey tournament of the winter over the weekend.

However, since the town has been without an arena all season, it was the annual Polar Pond Hockey on the ice of the Hay River from March 10 to 12.

The tournament was the eighth edition of Polar Pond Hockey, which as usual was played on rinks created in front of Fisherman’s Wharf.

