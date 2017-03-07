K’amba time on reserve

Each year of the K’amba Carnival is special, but this year was extra special because the annual event reached another impressive milestone – its 35th year.

As in all the years before, the 2017 K’amba Carnival – from March 2 to 5 – featured a wide variety of events and activities, many focused on Dene culture.

There were dog races, handgames, talent shows, dances, and various outdoor games, such as axe tossing, tea boiling and log sawing.

The carnival on the Hay River Reserve is presented each year by K’atlodeeche First Nation.

