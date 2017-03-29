Metis voice negotiation frustrations

Metis leaders in the South Slave are “frustrated” by the status of their long-running land claim negotiations with the GNWT and the federal government.

And it’s not just because the negotiations are into their 21st year with a final agreement years away, even though an agreement-in-principle on land and resources was signed in 2015. A final agreement would also deal with self-government.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s an impasse,” said Fort Resolution’s Garry Bailey, president of the Northwest Territory Metis Nation. “But we’re frustrated because we’ve been dealing with these issues for a long time.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.