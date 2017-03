Mind games at the library

NWT Centennial Library hosted its first-ever chess tournament on March 19.

The Hay River Regional Chess Tournament attracted 20 players, both young people and adults.

The champion in the adult category was John Dahl.

In the youth category, Jacob Bailey captured first place, while Loughridge Murrell was second and Liam McIntyre was third.

FOR MORE PHOTOS CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.