New president for chamber

Sherry DaRosa is the new president of the Hay River Chamber of Commerce.

DaRosa, the owner of GL Workwear Inc., was the only candidate for the position when the chamber held its annual general meeting on March 15.

She replaces Jane Groenewegen, who served a year as president and did not seek re-election.

