New president for chamber
Paul Bickford/NNSL photo
Some members of the new executive and board of directors of the Hay River Chamber of Commerce are, in the front row, from left, Steve Anderson, treasurer; Sherry DaRosa, president; Eileen Gross, secretary; and Joe Melanson, first vice-president. In the back row, from left, are Jane Groenewegen, past president; and directors Heather Coakwell, Angela Carter and Kandace Shaw.
Sherry DaRosa is the new president of the Hay River Chamber of Commerce.
DaRosa, the owner of GL Workwear Inc., was the only candidate for the position when the chamber held its annual general meeting on March 15.
She replaces Jane Groenewegen, who served a year as president and did not seek re-election.
