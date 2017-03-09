New retail store to open soon

Paul Bickford/NNSL photo Catherine Hill, centre, the owner and general manager of the soon-to-open Great Canadian Dollar Store, stands in the now-empty retail space with co-managers Darryl Joyce, left, and David Bennett.

Hay River will be getting a new retail store in a couple of months.

A Great Canadian Dollar Store franchise is being launched in town by Catherine Hill, the store’s sole owner and general manager.

Hill said it will be the first Great Canadian Dollar Store in the NWT.

“So it’s pretty exciting,” she said of her new endeavour.

Hill has been pleased by the community’s excitement about the store – including online chatter – even before it opens.

