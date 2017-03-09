New retail store to open soon

Hay River will be getting a new retail store in a couple of months.

A Great Canadian Dollar Store franchise is being launched in town by Catherine Hill, the store’s sole owner and general manager.

Hill said it will be the first Great Canadian Dollar Store in the NWT.

“So it’s pretty exciting,” she said of her new endeavour.

Hill has been pleased by the community’s excitement about the store – including online chatter – even before it opens.

