RCMP says ‘no criminal element’ involved in fatal fire on reserve

The victim of a fatal house fire on Feb. 15 on the Hay River Reserve has been officially identified.

The victim was 27-year-old Rodney Chambaud, according to Cathy Menard, the chief coroner of the NWT.

Menard said the identification was confirmed early last week.

A woman was also seriously injured in the fire and medevaced to Edmonton for treatment.

