Residents push for climate change prep

The GNWT held two days of public consultations in Hay River last week on climate change and energy.

The by-invitation workshop on March 8 and 9, and an evening public information session, were to gather input for the NWT Energy Strategy and the Climate Change Strategic Framework.

Drafts of both documents are expected by the summer.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.