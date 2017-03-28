Updated correctional facility for women to be built in Fort Smith
photo courtesy of GNWT Department of Justice
Ground was broken on March 23 for construction of the new Women’s Unit at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex. Participating in the event were, left to right, Chief Frieda Martselos of Salt River First Nation; Agnes Cheezie, a councillor with Smith’s Landing First Nation; Justice Minister and Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert; Craig Browne, president of CAB Construction; and Fort Smith Mayor Lynn Buckley-Napier.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 23 for a new correctional facility in the South Slave.
That will be a new Women’s Unit at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex.
Justice Minister and Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert, community leaders and members of the public attended the ceremony.
FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.