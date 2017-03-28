Updated correctional facility for women to be built in Fort Smith

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on March 23 for a new correctional facility in the South Slave.

That will be a new Women’s Unit at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex.

Justice Minister and Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert, community leaders and members of the public attended the ceremony.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.