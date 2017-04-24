Photographer’s work on display in Yellowknife

Adam Hill’s photos are well-known, especially those of the aurora borealis.

One of his images is even featured on a coin commemorating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Despite that recognition, the Hay River photographer is still particularly excited about an exhibition of his work – Love, the Land: Photographs by Adam Hill – that recently opened at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife.

“This is the highest level that I’ve shown at,” he said. “In my opinion, it will probably be the highest I’ll ever show at.”

Hill explained it doesn’t get any bigger for a photographer in the NWT than to have an exhibition at the Northern Heritage Centre.

READ THE FULL STORY IN WEDNESDAY’S PRINT EDITION OR THURSDAY ONLINE.