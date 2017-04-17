‘A hill to die on’

A public hearing in Hay River on April 12 left little doubt what many people think of the GNWT’s plans to make fundamental changes to the education system.

Proposed changes to the Education Act in Bill 16 – a decrease of up to 100 hours per year in instructional time and introduction of junior kindergarten next school year – were roundly criticized in front of five MLAs on the Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Social Development.

