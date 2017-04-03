AWG working on including smaller communities in international event

It’s called the 2018 South Slave Arctic Winter Games, and organizers are still working out how to include all communities in the region in the international event.

Apart from the two host communities of Hay River and Fort Smith, only the Hay River Reserve is going to host any athletic competitions – Dene games and dog mushing.

No other smaller communities in the South Slave will likely host sports.

“At this time, it doesn’t look like it,” said Greg Rowe, president of the host society of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games. “We had originally listed Fort Providence as possibly doing some Dene games there and then also we listed Fort Resolution as doing the satellite competition for dog sledding.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.