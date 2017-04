Canada 150 CF-18 jet unveiled

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 Hornet demonstration jet – which will be performing in Hay River on July 8 as part of the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour 2017 – was recently unveiled with its new colours to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The unveiling ceremony took place on April 4 at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, where the jet has been hosted for the past few weeks.

