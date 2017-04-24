Dene Nation annual assembly coming to Hay River Reserve

For the first time in 11 years, the Dene National Assembly is coming to the Hay River Reserve.

The 47th version of the assembly will take place from July 17 to 21.

Chief Roy Fabian of K’atlodeeche First Nation (KFN) is pleased to see the assembly returning to the reserve.

“The KFN is really proud to host the assembly,” he said, adding he hopes many Dene will visit for the gathering. “And get a chance to talk about issues that are important to us as Dene people.”

Fabian noted that the last time the Dene National Assembly was on the Hay River Reserve was in 2006, and before that in 1988.

This year’s assembly had initially been set for the Tlicho, but it is in an election year and the Tlicho Government decided not to host the assembly to concentrate on the elections.

