Farmers share findings

Northern Farm Training Institute – better known as NFTI – is excited about some of the research projects it has begun over the past year, and it wants to tell residents everything about them.

So it will be presenting an update at NWT Centennial Library on April 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be great,” said Kim Rapati, operations manager with NFTI, which has a farm campus just off Highway 2. “It’s a chance for us to talk about all of the different research projects at the farm campus just throughout the whole year and let people know about things that we’re working on, some of the new exciting ideas that we’re working through and some of our successes from just the past year.”

