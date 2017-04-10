Hay River to get first recreation volleyball tournament in years

For the first time in almost 20 years, Hay River will be hosting a recreation volleyball tournament late this month.

Eddie Smith, who will be playing in the April 28-30 tournament, said it’s been a long time since such a tournament has been held in town, and he has been playing the sport for over 25 years since he was in high school.

“I think the last one that I was in here was probably ’98,” he said.

The new tournament – called the Spring Smash Up – is being organized by the Hay River Rec Volleyball Association.

READ THE FULL STORY ON WEDNESDAY’S PRINT EDITION OR THURSDAY ONLINE.