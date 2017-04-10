Hay River to get first recreation volleyball tournament in years

Ashley McKay, president of the Hay River Rec Volleyball Association, shows the group’s equipment stored underneath the stage in the gymnasium of Princess Alexandra School.

For the first time in almost 20 years, Hay River will be hosting a recreation volleyball tournament late this month.

Eddie Smith, who will be playing in the April 28-30 tournament, said it’s been a long time since such a tournament has been held in town, and he has been playing the sport for over 25 years since he was in high school.

“I think the last one that I was in here was probably ’98,” he said.

The new tournament – called the Spring Smash Up – is being organized by the Hay River Rec Volleyball Association.

