Hub prepares for ice breakup

As every year around this time, the town if getting ready for the spring breakup of the Hay River.

Fire Chief Ross Potter, who is also the director of protective services with the Town of Hay River, sees positive signs for the breakup.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, I’ll put it that way, that it’ll be a good year,” he told The Hub. “From my understanding, there isn’t a whole bunch of snow down south. The snowfall in the Hay River area was probably better than two times the normal amount of snowfall, but that’s all localized.”

READ THE FULL STORY IN WEDNESDAY’S PRINT EDITION OR THURSDAY ONLINE.