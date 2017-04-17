Reward still stands in arson case

A Hay River man is not about to let an unsolved arson at his friends’ house be forgotten.

Duane Mackie is continuing to offer a cash reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case, and other people have pledged more money to add to the total.

No arrest has yet been made for the Oct. 29 fire which destroyed a vehicle and severely damaged the home.

Mackie said the RCMP contacted his friends in late December or early January to say they had no suspects, although they were not closing the case.

“So that is when I felt that I had to try and do something,” said Mackie. “I didn’t want it to just fade away into another memory, you know.”

