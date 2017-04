Tara Boudreau named Citizen of Year

Tara Boudreau was volunteering on the bar – raising money for this year’s grads at Diamond Jenness Secondary School – at the annual gala of the Hay River Chamber of Commerce on March 31.

However, she had to take a break to accept the award as Citizen of the Year from the Town of Hay River.

Afterward, she was right back to being a volunteer and taking beer cans off tables.

