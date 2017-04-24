The toughest race in the world

There’s sports, and then there’s the kind of sports that Hay River native Ilona Gyapay does.

That is extreme endurance cross-country skiing, like a race Gyapay recently entered for the first time in Greenland – and finished third in the women’s division.

It’s called the Arctic Circle Race.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a couple of years,” said Gyapay. “It’s called the toughest race in the world. It’s a harsh course, harsh climate.”

The competitive cross-country skier, who trains in Canmore, Alta., explained the race was something that she’d never done before and she decided to do something interesting.

“For me, I just decided that physiologically I’m more suited to long races,” she said. “And I’d never been to the High Arctic, either.”

Gyapay noted people in Canmore ask her what it’s like in the Arctic since she is from Hay River, but she had never been to the Arctic until going to the race in Greenland.

“It’s kind of ironic that I go to Greenland to go to the Arctic,” she said.

