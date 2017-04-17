Triathlon, half-marathon set

A new sports event is being planned for June in Hay River.

It’s an as-yet-unnamed triathlon and half marathon.

“There was a lot of talk about having a spring event and I actually had some calls from people out of town wondering if Hay River was doing a half-marathon or triathlon in the spring,” said Ashley Coombs, the aquatics supervisor with the Town of Hay River and the main organizer of an annual triathlon in the fall. “It was one of those things where it kind of perked my interest, my attention to the idea of adding a half-marathon.”

Coombs noted marathons and triathlons are becoming more popular.

The June event will be different from the Great Hay River Triathlon held in the fall.

The new triathlon will feature two divisions.

