Bowling leagues wrap up season

The 2016-2017 year of bowling leagues in Hay River wrapped up on April 29.

In the afternoon, youth bowlers gathered at Lizard’s Lounge & Lanes to receive certificates for their participation in the Youth Bowling Canada (YBC) program.

“With our little YBC program, they all get an award,” said YBC coach Lillian Crook. “So they get a certificate and on their certificate they have their accomplishments – their high average, their high game and all the things they participated in during the year. So every child will get an award and they’ll get little badges.”

