Brother shares story of Terry Fox

Hay River received a very personal look last week at the life of Terry Fox.

It came from his older brother Fred Fox, who spoke at NWT Centennial Library on May 10 and the next day at several schools about his famous brother and his inspirational Marathon of Hope.

“Terry never thought of himself as being a Canadian hero, though,” he said. “He was never running across Canada to be famous or anything like that.”

